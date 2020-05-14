AMD reveals Radeon Pro VII graphics card

AMD has unveiled the Radeon Pro VII graphics card, its new professional GPU which is set to compete with Nvidia’s Quadro lineup.

The new graphics card is designed for demanding professional workloads, including broadcast and media projects, computer-aided engineering simulations, and the development of high-performance computing applications.

The AMD Radeon Pro VII has 16GB of HBM2 video memory and supports high-bandwidth PCIe 4.0 technology, allowing the GPU to drive up to six displays simultaneously.

“Providing up to 26% higher 8K image processing performance in Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve and up to 5.6-times the double-precision (FP64) performance-per-dollar versus the competition, the new graphics card introduces AMD Infinity Fabric Link technology to the workstation market,” AMD said.

“AMD Infinity Fabric Link speeds application data throughput by enabling high-speed GPU-to-GPU communications in multi-GPU system configurations.”

Key features of the new graphics card include high-speed memory and up to 6.5 TFLOPS of double-precision floating-point performance, as well as 1TB/s of memory bandwidth delivered by its HBM2 memory, which the company said allows the graphics card to handle large and complex data sets with low latency.

“Today’s professionals are challenged to meet high-pressure deadlines under increasingly tight budgets while aiming to deliver world-class results,” said AMD graphics business unit general manager Scott Herkelman.

“They demand more from their graphics card, and AMD Radeon Pro VII delivers.”

Specifications and pricing

The AMD Radeon Pro VII is based on the company’s Vega 20 graphics architecture, which is built on the 7nm FinFET process node, and it is powered by 3,840 stream processors.

AMD said that the Radeon Pro VII would be available from mid-June 2020 and would be priced at $1,899.

“AMD Radeon Pro VII-equipped workstations are expected to be available in the second half of 2020 from leading OEM partners,” the company said.

There is currently no South African pricing or release date available for the Radeon Pro VII GPU.

The specifications of the new workstation graphics card are listed below.

AMD Radeon Pro VII Stream Processors 3,840 Boost Clock 1,700MHz Memory 16GB HBM2 Memory Bandwidth 1TB/s Memory Interface 4,096-bit Memory Speed 2Gbps TDP 250W Price $1,899

