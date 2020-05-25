World’s first AMD-only Linux laptop revealed

Tuxedo Computers has launched what it calls the “world’s first AMD-only and Linux-preinstalled laptop”.

The device is named the Tuxedo Book BA15, and it powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 3500U mobile chipset.

Both Ubuntu and Tuxedo OS are installed on the system by default, and the included software allows users to perform the Linux distribution of their choice automatically.

“For advanced users and selected devices we also offer openSUSE 15 with Xfce, Gnome, or KDE plasma,” Tuxedo Computers said.

“Of course fully configured and installed with all available updates and device drivers.”

If a user wants Windows on their laptop, they can order the laptop with the desired version of Windows installed alongside Linux.

Hardware and battery

One of the most impressive features of the Tuxedo Book BA15 is its long battery life.

This is made possible by the low power usage of its AMD Ryzen 5 3500U chipset as well as its large 91Wh battery.

The Tuxedo Book BA15 has a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display which is powered by the integrated Radeon Vega 8 graphics on the Ryzen chipset.

Users can configure the RAM and storage specifications of the Tuxedo Book BA15 according to their budget and requirements.

The laptop offers two M.2 NVMe SSD slots, as well as up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

Tuxedo Computers states on its website that the base version of its AMD-only Linux laptop will be priced at €859.

Below are images and specifications of the Tuxedo Book BA15.

Tuxedo Book BA15