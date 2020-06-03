Intel kills off 8th-gen desktop CPUs

Intel has announced that it will discontinue its 8th-generation Coffee Lake desktop processors.

In a Product Change Notification (PCN) document issued on 3 June 2020, Intel stated that its 8th-generation Celeron, Core, and Pentium desktop CPUs would reach end of life this year.

According to Intel’s timeline, the processors will no longer be available to order after the last product discontinuance order date, which is slated for 18 December 2020.

Market demand for the products … has shifted to other Intel products,” Intel said in the PCN document.

“The products identified in this notification will be discontinued and unavailable for additional orders after the ‘Last Product Discontinuance Order Date’.”

After 18 December 2020, orders for Intel 8th-generation processors will no longer be able to be cancelled or returned.

“At this date, a snapshot will be taken of all remaining backlog and/or assurance and this quantity will become non-cancellable,” Intel said.

The full list of discontinued processors is below:

Intel Celeron G4900

Intel Celeron G4920

Intel Pentium Gold G5400

Intel Pentium Gold G5500

Intel Pentium Gold G5500T

Intel Pentium Gold G5600

Intel Pentium Gold G5600F

Intel Pentium Gold G5600T

Intel Core i3-8100

Intel Core i3-8100B

Intel Core i3-8300

Intel Core i3-8350K

Intel Core i5-8400

Intel Core i5-8400T

Intel Core i5-8400B

Intel Core i5-8500

Intel Core i5-8500B

Intel Core i5-8600

Intel Core i5-8600T

Intel Core i5-8600K

Intel Core i5-8086K

Intel Core i7-8700

Intel Core i7-8700B

Intel Core i7-8700K

Coffee Lake

Intel’s 8th-generation desktop core processors – codenamed “Coffee Lake” – were launched in October 2017.

The processors used the same LGA 1151 CPU socket as previous-generation CPUs.

However, they were not compatible with older 100- and 200-series chipsets, only with the 300-series motherboards which launched alongside them.

Over the next year, Intel continued to launch 8th-generation desktop processors, with the Intel Core i7-8086K launching on 8 June 2018.

This CPU was a limited-edition product built to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Intel 8086 CPU architecture.

These chipsets were replaced by the 9th-generation Cofee Lake refresh processors at the end of 2018.