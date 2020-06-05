Intel 11th-gen CPU benchmark leaked – Impressive clock speeds

A processor from Intel’s upcoming 11th-generation Rocket Lake-S range of CPUs has been benchmarked, reports Techradar.

Twitter tipster TUMAPISAK said the Rocket Lake-S CPU he tested uses 8 cores and 16 threads.

It reportedly sports a 3.2GHz base clock, with a 4.3GHz boost clock, although he did not provide the TDP or the manufacturing process.

This chip was reportedly subjected to benchmark tests using both 3DMark Fire Strike and Time Spy.

In the Fire Strike test, it scored the following:

Overall score: 1,746

Graphics score: 1,895

Physics score: 18,989

Combined score: 592

The Time Spy test yielded the following results:

Overall score: 605

CPU score: 4,963

Graphics score: 524

Rumoured features and performance

While these scores are significantly lower than many may expect – they put the CPU in a similar category to the Intel Core i7 7000K – it is worth noting that the CPU is an early sample, and will undoubtedly improve before the release version is made available.

For example, they will be using Intel’s upcoming Willow Cave architecture, which is expected to deliver instruction per clock (IPC) increases of up to 25%.

Additionally, these 11th-generation chips are expected to be compatible with Intel’s Z490 motherboard, offer PCIe 4.0 support, and use Intel’s Xe graphics architecture.

Availability

While Intel has made no announcement hinting at when these chips are expected to launch, the availability of benchmark scores has given rise to speculation that the Rocket Lake-S range could launch before the end of the year.

However, it is more likely that they will launch in 2021.

Theories of a 2021 release are substantiated by an alleged leaked slide from an Intel Partner meeting, shared by Videocardz, which shows that Intel will not launch any successors to its 10th-generation Core-S series processors.

Now read: Apple iPhone 13 could drop the Lightning port