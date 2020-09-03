Intel launches 11th-generation laptop CPUs

Intel has launched its 11th-generation Tiger Lake laptop CPUs.
These CPUs were unveiled in two packages – UP3-class, which has a thermal profile of 7-14W, and UP4-class, which has a thermal profile of 12-28W.
This distinction allows laptop makers to choose the right processor for their specific product’s needs.
Across the two groups, there are a total of three Intel Core i7 processors, two Core i5s, and four Core i3s.
The most powerful of these new CPUs is the Intel Core i7-1185G7, which is a quad-core processor featuring Intel Xe graphics and clock speeds which can reach 4.8GHz.
For thin and light laptops, the most powerful option is the Intel Core i7-1160G7, which offers the same Xe graphics and up to 4.4GHz clock speeds.
Intel said that its CPUs will offer more than 20% improved processor speed when compared to last year’s products.
Graphics will be twice as fast as those offered by last year’s Ice Lake CPUs, and tests found them capable of reaching 55FPS in Gears Tactics, compared to the 50FPS of a 10th-generation CPU with Nvidia MX350 graphics.
Intel Evo
Intel also unveiled its new Evo platform, which has involved it co-engineering and certifying premium laptops in partnership with a variety of top laptop makers.
Intel Evo guarantees users that certified laptops meet specific performance requirements to ensure these users are not disappointed with their device.
Evo laptops offer users the following features:
- 11th-generation Core i5 or i7 mobile processors
- At least 9 hours of real-world battery life
- Fast charging that provides four hours of charge in 30 minutes
- Thunderbolt 4
- WiFi 6
Evo laptops will be branded as such to make them easily identifiable to customers.
Specifications for the new 11th-generation Intel Core processors are detailed below.
|UP3-class
|Intel Core i3-1115G4
|Intel Core i3-1125G4
|Intel Core i5-1135G7
|Intel Core i7-1165G7
|Intel Core i7-1185G7
|Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Intel Iris X
|Intel Iris X
|Intel Iris X
|Cores
|2
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Graphics (EUs)
|48
|48
|80
|96
|96
|Cache
|6MB
|8MB
|8MB
|12MB
|12MB
|Operating Range
|12-28W
|12-28W
|12-28W
|12-28W
|12-28W
|Base Frequency
|3.0GHz
|2.0GHz
|2.4GHz
|2.8GHz
|3.0GHz
|Max Single Core Turbo Frequency
|4.1GHz
|3.7GHz
|4.2GHz
|4.7GHz
|4.8GHz
|Max All Core Turbo Frequency
|4.1GHz
|3.3GHz
|3.8GHz
|4.1GHz
|4.3GHz
|UP4-class
|Intel Core i3-1115G4
|Intel Core i3-1125G4
|Intel Core i5-1135G7
|Intel Core i7-1165G7
|Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Intel Iris X
|Intel Iris X
|Cores
|2
|4
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|8
|8
|Graphics (EUs)
|48
|48
|80
|96
|Cache
|6MB
|8MB
|8MB
|12MB
|Operating Range
|7-15W
|7-15W
|7-15W
|7-15W
|Base Frequency
|1.8GHz
|1.1GHz
|1.1GHz
|1.2GHz
|Max Single Core Turbo Frequency
|3.9GHz
|3.5GHz
|4.0GHz
|4.4GHz
|Max All Core Turbo Frequency
|3.9GHz
|3.0GHz
|3.4GHz
|3.6GHz
