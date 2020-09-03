Intel launches 11th-generation laptop CPUs

Intel has launched its 11th-generation Tiger Lake laptop CPUs.

These CPUs were unveiled in two packages – UP3-class, which has a thermal profile of 7-14W, and UP4-class, which has a thermal profile of 12-28W.

This distinction allows laptop makers to choose the right processor for their specific product’s needs.

Across the two groups, there are a total of three Intel Core i7 processors, two Core i5s, and four Core i3s.

The most powerful of these new CPUs is the Intel Core i7-1185G7, which is a quad-core processor featuring Intel Xe graphics and clock speeds which can reach 4.8GHz.

For thin and light laptops, the most powerful option is the Intel Core i7-1160G7, which offers the same Xe graphics and up to 4.4GHz clock speeds.

Intel said that its CPUs will offer more than 20% improved processor speed when compared to last year’s products.

Graphics will be twice as fast as those offered by last year’s Ice Lake CPUs, and tests found them capable of reaching 55FPS in Gears Tactics, compared to the 50FPS of a 10th-generation CPU with Nvidia MX350 graphics.

Intel Evo

Intel also unveiled its new Evo platform, which has involved it co-engineering and certifying premium laptops in partnership with a variety of top laptop makers.

Intel Evo guarantees users that certified laptops meet specific performance requirements to ensure these users are not disappointed with their device.

Evo laptops offer users the following features:

11th-generation Core i5 or i7 mobile processors

At least 9 hours of real-world battery life

Fast charging that provides four hours of charge in 30 minutes

Thunderbolt 4

WiFi 6

Evo laptops will be branded as such to make them easily identifiable to customers.

Specifications for the new 11th-generation Intel Core processors are detailed below.

UP3-class Intel Core i3-1115G4 Intel Core i3-1125G4 Intel Core i5-1135G7 Intel Core i7-1165G7 Intel Core i7-1185G7 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel Iris X Intel Iris X Intel Iris X Cores 2 4 4 4 4 Threads 4 8 8 8 8 Graphics (EUs) 48 48 80 96 96 Cache 6MB 8MB 8MB 12MB 12MB Operating Range 12-28W 12-28W 12-28W 12-28W 12-28W Base Frequency 3.0GHz 2.0GHz 2.4GHz 2.8GHz 3.0GHz Max Single Core Turbo Frequency 4.1GHz 3.7GHz 4.2GHz 4.7GHz 4.8GHz Max All Core Turbo Frequency 4.1GHz 3.3GHz 3.8GHz 4.1GHz 4.3GHz

UP4-class Intel Core i3-1115G4 Intel Core i3-1125G4 Intel Core i5-1135G7 Intel Core i7-1165G7 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel Iris X Intel Iris X Cores 2 4 4 4 Threads 4 8 8 8 Graphics (EUs) 48 48 80 96 Cache 6MB 8MB 8MB 12MB Operating Range 7-15W 7-15W 7-15W 7-15W Base Frequency 1.8GHz 1.1GHz 1.1GHz 1.2GHz Max Single Core Turbo Frequency 3.9GHz 3.5GHz 4.0GHz 4.4GHz Max All Core Turbo Frequency 3.9GHz 3.0GHz 3.4GHz 3.6GHz

