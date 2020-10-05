Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 launch delayed

Nvidia has said the launch of its RTX 3070 graphics cards will be delayed by two weeks until 29 October.

It said that it is doing this to ensure there is enough stock when the graphics cards are made available to customers.

“We know this may be disappointing to those eager to purchase a GeForce RTX 3070 as soon as possible,” Nvidia said in a press release.

“However this shift will help our global partners get more graphics cards into the hands of gamers on launch day.”

The GeForce RTX 3070 is designed to offer a balance between performance and price, and it is the most affordable of the new RTX graphics cards.

It offers 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 5,888 CUDA cores, and it is priced from R15,499 at Evetech.

Expensive in South Africa

The new RTX graphics cards – including the RTX 3070 – are priced significantly more expensively in South Africa when compared to their given US pricing.

The recommended US pricing for the RTX 3070 is $499 – which translates to R8,200 as of 5 October.

This means that the R15,499 South African price is nearly double the US pricing.

South African computer store Titan-Ice told MyBroadband that the prices on its website are based on wholesale prices given to them by the local agents of ASUS and MSI. It added that these prices are a starting point only.

MSI business development manager for Sub-Saharan Africa Niel Campbell explained that the provided Nvidia prices are based on the RTX series’ reference designs, while Add-In Boards (AIBs) like MSI add custom features such as cooling solutions and circuit boards.

Nvidia’s reference cards are limited in terms of their features and are only available for purchase directly from Nvidia’s website.

“It is extremely difficult for AIBs to get close to those prices. It has been an issue before so Nvidia decided to add ‘starting from’ to the price tag,” said Campbell.