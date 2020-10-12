Intel launches powerful budget desktop CPU

Intel has launched its new Core i3-10100F budget desktop CPU via a new listing on its ARK website.

This new processor is the latest in Intel’s new 10th-generation desktop lineup and aims to compete in the budget gaming market.

The Intel Core i3-10100F is built on Intel’s 14nm Comet Lake microarchitecture, sporting four physical cores and eight threads.

It has base and boost clock speeds of 3.6GHz and 4.3GHz, respectively, along with a TDP of 65W.

The “-F” suffix in the chip’s name indicates that it does not include integrated graphics, making the CPU ideal for budget desktop builders who have a discrete graphics card.

Intel has priced the Core i3-10100F at between $79 – $97, making it a strong competitor in the budget CPU market and an attractive option for budget gaming PC builders.

The chip will compete with AMD’s budget Ryzen 3 3300X desktop CPU, which has not yet rolled out to retailers despite its official launch earlier this year.

Competition from AMD

Intel is expected to face stiff competition from AMD following the launch of its Ryzen 5000 desktop CPUs last week.

AMD said these new CPUs offer the best single-threaded and gaming performance of any desktop chips.

The chipmaker’s new processors are built on a 7nm+ manufacturing process and are based on AMD’s Zen 3 CPU microarchitecture, which brings significant improvements in power efficiency and performance.

The range includes four new processors, which tops out with the 16-core, 32-thread Ryzen 9 5950X with a maximum boost clock speed of 4.9GHz.

AMD said the 5950X has broken the Cinebench R20 single-threaded record with a score of 640, compared with the 544 of its Intel rival – the Core i9-10900K.

All four of the new processors will be available globally from 5 November 2020.

Intel Core i3-10100F specifications

The specifications of the new Intel Core i3-10100F are detailed below.