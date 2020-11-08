Why you should consider a pre-built gaming PC

For many PC gamers, one of the most exciting aspects of getting a new rig is putting it all together.

However, another benefit that some may think would result from building your own PC is that you can save money.

This would be because you are not paying a service fee for the PC store in question to build the rig on your behalf.

Additionally, you would be able to choose to pay less for certain components and more for others, optimising their spend across their gaming PC’s various hardware needs.

Real-world testing

However, If you are willing to settle for the specific range of components available from a pre-built PC product, you can access great savings when compared to buying the components yourself.

For example, MyBroadband compared the price of buying a pre-built PC from Evetech, to buying the same components individually.

When it was unclear which specific component the pre-built computer used, we chose the cheapest option as the individual component in the comparison.

Despite this, the results were clear – you can save a lot of money by buying a new computer using a pre-built PC option.

The price of the pre-built PC in question is R25,499, and is the base option when using this pick-your-component PC builder. The price of the individual components is detailed in the table below.