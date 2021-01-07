New AMD Ryzen 5000 processors leaked

Ahead of CES 2021, two new AMD Ryzen 5000-series processors have been leaked online, reports Techradar.

Listings were discovered on the USB Implementers Forum that refer to a Ryzen 9 5980HX mobile APU and a Ryzen 7 5700G desktop processor.

According to Videocardz, both of these processors would likely use AMD’s Zen 3 processing architecture and offer 8 cores and 16 threads.

It also speculates that the Ryzen 9 5980HX would be a higher-end processor compared to the 5900HX, 5900H, and 5900HS.

The Ryzen 7 5700G, said Videocardz, would be a desktop version of AMD’s Cezanne APU.

However, the specifications of these processors were not listed on the USB Implementers Forum, meaning that the above is nothing more than an educated guess.

AMD is set to present his keynote CES address and is expected to launch its Ryzen 5000H-series processors alongside other new products – two of which may be the aforementioned processors.

AMD’s CPU market rise

AMD continues to increase its processor market share, with PassMark data showing that AMD now has 38.3% of the CPU market share – up from 23.2% two years prior.

AMD has also passed Intel in the desktop CPU market, boasting 50.8% of market share within this segment as of Q1 2021.

This is the first time in nearly 15 years that AMD has had more market share in this segment than Intel.

The upturn began in 2017 when AMD launched its Ryzen series of processors, with the 5000-series continuing this rise.

Intel continues to dominate the laptop and server CPU markets, however, boasting 83% and 98.9% of the market as of Q1 2021 respectively.

AMD mid-range GPUs on the way

A report by Cowcotland claims that Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6700 graphics cards are set to launch in March.

The Radeon RX 6700XT will reportedly offer 40 compute units, 2,560 stream processors and 12GB of VRAM, while the RX 6700 will feature a weaker chip with fewer processors.

WCCFTech also reports that these graphics cards will sport memory bandwidths of 384GB/s and 320GB/s respectively.

