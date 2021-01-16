Rebel Tech is making a comeback

Rebel Tech is planning to relaunch in 2021, founder and managing director Rune Ravnsborg has confirmed to MyBroadband.

The aim is to launch before the end of January, Ravnsborg said.

As before, Rebel Tech will specialise in the sale of computer equipment with a particular focus on the gaming market.

The company also aims to expand into the server market for small business and larger enterprise clients.

Ravnsborg’s confirmation follows a teaser posted to Twitter suggesting that “version 2.0” of Rebel Tech is in the works.

The teaser promised “ amazing-service.x86_64 2.0.0.17 ” and “ great-pricing.x86_64 2.0.0.0 “.

Rebel Tech was shut down last year in the wake of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown instituted by the South African government.

The gap in the market left by Rebel Tech was never filled, Ravnsborg said, so he worked to bring the brand back.

Rebel Tech will be carrying several new brands when its website launches, Ravnsborg said.

He said that they are incredibly grateful to still have relationships with brands like Ducky, Noctua, and Thermal Grizzly. Ravnsborg said that stock on these products are already in the country and will be available from the new Rebel Tech website on launch day.

“We will start small,” said Ravnsborg. “We know that there is a lot of work to do and are looking to help the [South African] market any way we can.”

