Nvidia to launch GeForce GT 1010 graphics card

Nvidia will launch a new Pascal-based GeForce card for basic graphics workloads called the GT 1010.

The existence of this card was discovered by YouTuber Dapz, who investigated after a Twitter user had discovered the GeForce GT 1010 on the product list of the Nvidia driver installer.

Dapz contacted Nvidia, who confirmed that the card was real, but that it had not been officially released yet.

According to Tom’s Hardware, the GT 1010 is based on the same Pascal architecture of the popular GTX 10 series graphics cards first launched in 2016.

It is effectively a successor to the seven-year-old Kepler-based GT 710 entry-level card.

This means it is primarily not intended for use in gaming, but rather aimed at applications with lower 2D/3D graphics demands – such as in-home theatre or media centre PC setups.

Specifications

The GT 1010’s GP108 SKU chip sports 256 CUDA cores running at a base clock frequency of 1,228MHz that can be boosted to 1,468MHz.

In addition, it comes with 2GB of DDR5 video memory on a 64-bit bus interface, and a low thermal design power (TDP) of 30W.

These specifications should slot its performance in between the GT 710 and the GT 1030.

For display output, users will be able to connect to two DVI ports or a single mini HDMI output.

An official release date and pricing for the GT 1010 remain to be revealed.

It is expected to be priced at around the same mark as the GT 710 – which currently retails for around R1,000 in South Africa.

It is not clear what the card looks like either, although Wccftech stated it will probably have a similar design as the GeForce 1030 with a single-slit form factor and active cooling setup as seen below and in the headline image above.