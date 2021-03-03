Microsoft unveils new hardware built for Teams

Microsoft has announced the launch of new monitors certified for its Teams video conferencing software.

“Today, we’re announcing the first monitors certified for Microsoft Teams, the new Dell Video conferencing monitor, and the Poly 21,” it said.

The two monitors have a selection of built-in hardware designed to make video conferencing faster to set up and easier.

“These new monitors integrate critical conferencing hardware like a microphone, speaker, camera, and light right into the monitor, so employees can simply attach their PC via USB to get started on collaboration and maximizing productivity.”

Microsoft also announced two new webcam products – the Poly P15 video bar and the Aver Cam 130.

The P15 video bar is easy to mount and turns any monitor into a high-quality setup for Microsoft teams, while the Cam 130 integrates user-facing lights.

Intelligent speakers

In addition to the monitors and peripherals described above, Microsoft has also launched new Teams Intelligent speakers.

These devices have similar form factors to smart speakers like the Amazon Echo but are built exclusively for video conferencing.

They can identify and differentiate the voices of up to 10 people talking in a Microsoft Teams Room, Microsoft said.

“These speakers were created in partnership with EPOS and Yealink, and allow attendees to use the transcription to follow along or capture actions, by knowing who in the room said what.”

“Whether you are working remotely or following the meeting in the conference room, you can effectively see who said what during the meeting,” Microsoft said.

“To enable privacy and security, users are in full control and can turn attribution on or off at any time.”

Images of these new Teams-focussed devices are shown below.

Microsoft Teams devices