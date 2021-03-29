New Microsoft ad mocks MacBook and calls it a “BackBook”

Microsoft recently posted a new ad to promote the capabilities of its 2-in-1 convertible PC – the Surface Pro.

To highlight the efficiency of the Surface Pro, Microsoft India compared it to a conventional Apple MacBook laptop, which it has jokingly labelled a “BackBook”.

In the advert, Microsoft demonstrated how the Surface Pro’s screen can be detached and reattached to its keyboard, and showcased the versatility of its kickstand.

While a conventional clamshell laptop is not in the same category as a 2-in-1, Microsoft India appeared to push the message that the “BackBook” was outdated and not as versatile.

Apple, however, has adopted the same 2-in-1 form factor with its iPad Pro tablet but has made a conscious effort to differentiate it from its laptops.

Microsoft, on the other hand, is experimenting with different form factors for its laptops, including 2-in-1 devices like the Surface Pro and Surface Book.

MacBooks taking flak

This is not the first time this year that Microsoft has tried to make its laptops appear superior to the MacBook.

Back in January, it published an advert for the Surface Pro 7 comparing it to the MacBook Pro.

The video focused on the characteristics of both devices, underlining the difference between the Surface Pro’s touch screen and the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar, while also mentioning that “it’s a much better gaming device”.

In March, Intel released a series of ads promoting PCs, featuring former “I’m a Mac” actor Justin Long.

In these 30-second ads, Long criticised MacBooks for a lack of gaming capability, 2-in-1 features, support for numerous monitors, and colour options.

Below is the Microsoft advertisement referring to the MacBook as the “BackBook”.

Now read: Microsoft renames Xbox Live to Xbox network