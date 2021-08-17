Intel launching first gaming graphics cards in 2022

Intel will take on Nvidia and AMD with its first true dedicated gaming graphics cards in early 2022, the company said in a statement on Monday.

It also revealed the name of the upcoming high-performance graphics products would be Intel Arc.

This should not be confused with Intel Ark, the website the company set up to help people come to grips with its confusing product naming regimes.

Intel said the Arc brand will cover hardware, software and services, and will span multiple hardware generations.

The first generation of cards will be based on Intel’s Xe-HPG microarchitecture and will carry the codename “Alchemist”, formerly known as DG2.

These first GPUs will succeed the Xe-based DG1, which was previously provided to system builders for testing and optimisation.

That card featured performance similar to the GDDR5 variant of the low-end GeForce GTX 1030 card.

Intel said the products built on Alchemist chips would be available for desktops and notebooks in the first quarter of 2022.

Intel’s entry-level Xe graphics is already available in thin-and-light laptops, but these are primarily geared towards business and professional users.

While Intel did not provide specific details around the performance of the Xe-HPG cards, a trailer accompanying the release confirmed Arc would support the latest graphics features, including real-time ray-tracing and “AI Accelerated Super Sampling”.

Intel also showcased Intel Arc graphics running demanding games like Forza Horizon 4, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Metro: Exodus, and the Crysis Remastered Trilogy.

Intel said it would reveal more specifics about the GPUs later in 2021.

Future generations of the Intel Arc will have the codenames “Battlemage”, “Celestial”, and “”.

