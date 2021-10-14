Dongle turns your iPad into an extra Windows PC screen

Astropad has updated the software on its Luna Display wireless dongles, allowing Windows users to attach an iPad screen as a wireless second display.

The company’s USB-C dongles, developed by former Apple engineers, could previously only be plugged into a Mac or Mac Mini to stream content via Wi-Fi to an iPad or Mac screen.

With the Luna Display 5.0 update, the paired iPad screen can be an additional monitor for your Windows PC.

The Luna app on iPad also supports touch and gesture features while displaying the Windows interface.

The solution is ideal for remote working setups where you need more screen space.

Astropad has also launched a new dongle that comes with an HDMI connector instead of USB-C.

Users will require a computer running Windows 10 64-bit build 1809 or later and an iPad running iOS 12.1 or later.

Astropad recommends a Wi-Fi 802.11n or better network or a wired Ethernet connection while using the Luna.

Current Luna Display users can get the update on the Luna desktop app.

If the app doesn’t automatically update, the latest version can be downloaded from the Astropad website.

In addition to USB-C and HDMI, the Luna Display dongle is also available with a Mini DisplayPort connector for Macs.

The dongle is typically priced at $129.99 (R1,915) but is available for $104.00 (R1,532) until 15 October, with shipping included.

These prices exclude VAT and duties. Astropad also does not ship directly to South Africa, so a parcel-forwarding service like Aramex Global Shopper or MyUS will be needed.

The video below illustrates how the Luna Display dongle works.