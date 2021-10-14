Refreshed MacBook Pro details leaked

Apple’s next MacBook Pro line is expected to feature mini LED displays, and base models will ship with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, according to a tipster on Twitter.

These specs were leaked ahead of Apple’s event that will see the company reveal the new range of MacBook Pros — the first redesign in five years.

The new models are expected to feature Apple’s M1X chipset that will have the same configuration in both the 14- and 16-inch models — for which “pricing will be similar”.

The tipster clarified what was meant by “pricing will be similar”, indicating that the gap in price between the 14- and 16-inch models will be narrower than the gap between the 13- and 16-inch models available today.

MacBook Pro 14 and 16:

Mini Led displays

Smaller bezels with no bottom logo

1080p webcam

Base models will have 16gb of ram and 512gb of storage

Base M1X is the same configuration for both models

Pricing will be similar between 14 and 16 inch

New charging brick — Dylan (@dylandkt) October 12, 2021

According to the leak, Apple has done away with its logo at the bottom of the screen to reduce bezel size, and the webcam at the top of the display will be able to record 1080p video.

The forthcoming MacBook Pro line will have a redesigned charging brick, which MacRumors said is expected as reports suggest the laptops will have a MagSafe charging port.

Apple’s “Unleashed” event will take place on Monday 18 October at 19:00 and could also feature the announcement of Apple’s next generation of AirPods.

