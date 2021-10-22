Razer launches first internal PC hardware

PC gaming peripheral brand Razer has launched its first internal desktop components, including case fans, all-in-one liquid coolers, and platinum-rated power supplies.

All of the hardware comes with RGB lighting, a staple of Razer’s gaming gear.

The biggest piece is the Razer Hanbo AIO liquid cooler, which the company said boasts an optimised intake design to ensure greater heat transfer and fluid dynamic bearings for silent operation and improved reliability.

The Hanbo’s pump can be orientated 360 degrees so that it can be placed in any case configuration.

The radiator comes in two sizes — a 240mm radiator with two fans or a 360mm radiator with three fans.

It also features aRGB customisation with up to 16.8 million colours, light patterns, and effects that can react to your gameplay.

The Hanbo will be available in November, but no pricing information is available yet.

The Razer Kunai Chroma case fans boast high static pressure performance with lowered acoustics.

The fans can go up to 2,200rpm on the 120mm versions and 1,600rpm on the 140mm size.

The 120mm version comes with 18 addressable LEDs, while the 140mm boasts 22.

Razer has priced the 120mm fans at $44.99 (R658, excl. VAT and import costs) each or $129.99 (R1,901) for a three-pack.

The 140mm versions will set buyers back $49.99 (R731) per fan or $149.99 (R2,193) for a three-pack.

Up to eight of these fans can be connected to Razer’s PWM fan controller, which comes with a magnet at the back to allow for easy attachment to any steel parts inside your case.

The PWM uses Razer’s Synapse software to customise pulse width modulation to improve their desktop’s airflow and noise.

The PWM is now available for pre-order in the US at $49.99 (R731) on the Razer store.

Lastly, Razer will offer the Katana Chroma ATX PSUs in several capacities from 750W to 1,200W.

An additional 1,600W Titanium-rated option is also on offer for the most power-hungry builds.

These power supplies will start shipping in early 2022, and pricing is yet to be revealed.