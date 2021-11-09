AMD will launch 128-core processor

AMD has provided the first look of its powerful new Epyc processors based on its upcoming Zen 4 architecture.

Unfortunately, these processors are not intended for home use, so there’s nothing to cheer about for gamers or productivity users.

Instead, they’re targeted at the server market and will power data centre workloads, including enterprise, HPC, and public cloud applications.

The chips will be produced using TSMC’s 5nm manufacturing process, allowing them to pack twice the density and power efficiency and more than 1.25 times the performance of 7nm chips.

The processors are divided into two segments — codenamed Genoa and Bergamo.

AMD CEO Lisa Su said the company expects Genoa to be the world’s highest performance processor for general-purpose computing.

It will support up to 96 cores, DDR5, PCIe 5.0, CXL interface, and enhanced security features.

Su said AMD was on track to start production and launch Genoa in 2022.

However, the real star of the show was the Zen 4c-based Bergamo, which Su said will be purpose-built for cloud-native applications.

These applications are typically throughput-oriented and can take advantage of a high number of threads.

That is why AMD has packed Bergamo with up to 128 performance cores, in addition to all the other features available with Genoa.

That is double the number of cores available on its current top-end Epyc chip, the 7702P, and its Threadripper Pro 3995WX.

The chip will be ready to launch in the first half of 2023.

Below is the AMD Accelerated Data Centre Premier Keynote, which includes details on the company’s plans for upcoming data centre hardware.