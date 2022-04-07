AMD graphics driver overclocking CPUs automatically

A rogue AMD graphics driver is changing BIOS settings without permission, resulting in unsolicited overclocking of AMD Ryzen CPUs.

Tom’s Hardware reports that a representative from AMD has confirmed the company is aware of the problem.

“We are aware of an issue in the AMD software suite that is adjusting certain AMD processor settings for some users. We are investigating the issue and we’ll share more information as soon as we’re able,” AMD told the publication.

The confirmation comes after reports from users on several social media platforms that their CPUs had been overclocked automatically.

AMD first added support for automatic CPU overclocking through GPU drivers last year.

That was intended to simplify the experience by allowing users to enable overclocking in a single interface for both a Ryzen processor and Radeon graphics card.

The one-click Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO) feature automatically adjusts voltages and frequency, avoiding the typical complex manual adjustments required.

The image below shows some performance improvements seen with AMD Ryzen 3000 series processors in benchmarking tool Cinebench.

But users running the software have found that applying only an overclocking profile for the GPU also enabled CPU overclocking.

While overclocking can give a welcome performance boost in intensive applications like gaming, it also creates more heat, which can shorten the lifespan of a CPU or GPU.

It is generally only recommended for users with the necessary technical expertise and who are aware of the associated risks.

Overclocking can be particularly problematic for systems that don’t have the necessary cooling systems or high-end motherboards required to manage the component’s temperatures.

Fortunately, Ryzen processors come with protective features that prevent physical damage to the chip.

However, Tom’s Hardware pointed out that overclocking a Ryzen CPU will void its warranty.

With the software not working as intended, the company will likely have to adjust its policy as many people did not enable CPU overclocking themselves.