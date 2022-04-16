Great laptops for less than R15,000

Finding a good quality laptop for less than R15,000 is challenging, but there are a few options available to buyers in South Africa.

For under R15,000, several choices offer good specifications and would be a solid bet if you’re not looking to break the bank.

We selected four laptops, beginning with two machines suited for office work without more powerful graphics cards. This lets them come in cheaper than more multimedia-oriented laptops.

Our first workhorse is the MSI Modern 14 for R13,999. It has a Core i5 with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

The Modern 14 also only weighs 1.3kg and, with a 14-inch screen, will more than satisfy any work needs.

For our second work laptop option, we selected the Acer Swift 3 for R13,949.

Also boasting a Core i5, the Swift 3 has 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD with a 14-inch screen.

For office work, either one of these two options would be suitable.

For gaming and multimedia usage, we rounded up two different laptops that sell for R14,999.

The Asus TUF gaming F15 laptop offers a Core i5-10300H with four cores and eight threads. It also boasts a 15.6-inch full HD display.

The laptop’s 512GB SSD and 8GB of DDR4 RAM also enhance its gaming capabilities.

Notably, the F15 has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics card — a solid card that will perform well with most games.

Another gaming laptop within the R15,000 price range is the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, which has an AMD Ryzen 5 with six cores and twelve threads, and 8GB of DDR4 RAM.

However, where the F15 has 512GB of SSD storage, the IdeaPad has only 256GB, though it does come with an additional 1TB Hard Drive.

Both gaming laptops are a solid choice if you want to game at a medium performance level.

Acer Swift 3 — R13,949

Acer Swift 3 Category Specifications Brand Acer CPU Intel Core i5 RAM 8GB Display 13-inch FHD 60Hz Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Card Intel Iris Xe

MSI Modern 14 — R13,999

MSI Modern 14 Category Specifications Brand MSI CPU Intel Core i5 RAM 8GB Display 14-inch FHD 60Hz Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Card Intel Iris Xe ASUS TUF Gaming F15 – R14,999

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Category Specifications Brand ASUS CPU Intel Core i5-10300H RAM 8GB DDR4 Display 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz Storage 512 SSD Graphics Card Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 – R14,999