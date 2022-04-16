Great laptops for less than R15,000

Finding a good quality laptop for less than R15,000 is challenging, but there are a few options available to buyers in South Africa.
For under R15,000, several choices offer good specifications and would be a solid bet if you’re not looking to break the bank.
We selected four laptops, beginning with two machines suited for office work without more powerful graphics cards. This lets them come in cheaper than more multimedia-oriented laptops.
Our first workhorse is the MSI Modern 14 for R13,999. It has a Core i5 with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.
The Modern 14 also only weighs 1.3kg and, with a 14-inch screen, will more than satisfy any work needs.
For our second work laptop option, we selected the Acer Swift 3 for R13,949.
Also boasting a Core i5, the Swift 3 has 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD with a 14-inch screen.
For office work, either one of these two options would be suitable.
For gaming and multimedia usage, we rounded up two different laptops that sell for R14,999.
The Asus TUF gaming F15 laptop offers a Core i5-10300H with four cores and eight threads. It also boasts a 15.6-inch full HD display.
The laptop’s 512GB SSD and 8GB of DDR4 RAM also enhance its gaming capabilities.
Notably, the F15 has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics card — a solid card that will perform well with most games.
Another gaming laptop within the R15,000 price range is the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, which has an AMD Ryzen 5 with six cores and twelve threads, and 8GB of DDR4 RAM.
However, where the F15 has 512GB of SSD storage, the IdeaPad has only 256GB, though it does come with an additional 1TB Hard Drive.
Both gaming laptops are a solid choice if you want to game at a medium performance level.
Acer Swift 3 — R13,949
|Acer Swift 3
|Category
|Specifications
|Brand
|Acer
|CPU
|Intel Core i5
|RAM
|8GB
|Display
|13-inch FHD 60Hz
|Storage
|512GB SSD
|Graphics Card
|Intel Iris Xe
MSI Modern 14 — R13,999
|MSI Modern 14
|Category
|Specifications
|Brand
|MSI
|CPU
|Intel Core i5
|RAM
|8GB
|Display
|14-inch FHD 60Hz
|Storage
|512GB SSD
|Graphics Card
|Intel Iris Xe
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 – R14,999
|ASUS TUF Gaming F15
|Category
|Specifications
|Brand
|ASUS
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-10300H
|RAM
|8GB DDR4
|Display
|15.6-inch FHD 144Hz
|Storage
|512 SSD
|Graphics Card
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 – R14,999
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3
|Category
|Specifications
|Brand
|Lenovo
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
|RAM
|8GB DDR4
|Display
|15.6-inch FHD 120Hz
|Storage
|256GB SSD, 1TB Hard Drive
|Graphics Card
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.