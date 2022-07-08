Overclocker sets DDR5 world record

Overclocker Lupin_No_Musume has achieved 10,552 MT/s (5,275.9 MHz) DDR5 memory frequency speeds using an Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Apex motherboard.

Lupin posted his results on HWbot, a site dedicated to overclocking achievements and competitions.

Alongside his results, the Hong Kong-based overclocker also uploaded a YouTube video as evidence that he wasn’t using any software exploits to inflate the results.

Lupin used an Intel Core i9-12900K processor cooled with Liquid Nitrogen to prevent the system from overheating.

Tom’s Hardware reported that the overclocker used four of Intel’s 12th generation i9 performance cores running at 3,692 MHz to achieve the result.

In April, Lupin was still behind MSI Gaming Overclocking Team member Kovan Yang in first place with 10,000 MT/s (5,001.8 MHz).

Yang has since improved his top score to 5,254.1 MHz using the same processor as Lupin but opted for an MSI MEG Z690 motherboard instead.

While Lupin and Yang are currently toe-to-toe for first place, Hicookie is behind Yang by 142 MHz at 5,111.7 MHz in third place.