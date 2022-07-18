First Raptor Lake Core i9 benchmarks reveal impressive performance increase

Intel’s upcoming top-of-the-line Core-i9 processor offers significant performance improvements over its current top-end chip.

That is according to several early benchmarks posted on China’s YouTube-like Bilibili video sharing platform by user Extreme Player.

Current reports suggest Intel will unveil its 13th-generation Raptor Lake line-up around late September or sometime during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Many hardware enthusiasts are eager to see whether the company will be able to follow up its highly praised 12th-gen offering with substantial performance improvements this year.

That came after years of struggling to catch up to more advanced manufacturing processes used by its main rival AMD, and losing Apple as a customer due to the company shifting to its own silicon.

Extreme Player appears to have got his hands on a qualification sample (QS) of the processor, which he tested in two videos.

In the first, he put the Core i9-13900K QS up against the Core i9-12900KF and measured an average 10% increase in single-threaded performance and 35% in multi-threaded workloads.

The latter is of particular importance when it comes to competing against AMD.

In a second video, he focused on performance in gaming, testing the same chips in various popular games, including Far Cry 6, Red Dead Redemption 2, Forza Horizon 5, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

For these tests, he paired the processors with a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, the most potent consumer-oriented graphics card currently on the market, to maximise the performance capabilities.

Here, he found less impressive gains of around 3-6% compared to the current processors, with the most significant boosts being at minimum graphics settings in 1080p and 1440p.

Twitter user @harukaze5719 compiled the results from Extreme Player’s tests into several graphs, shown below.

