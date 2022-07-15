Nvidia slashes RTX 30 prices

Nvidia has reduced the prices of its high-end GeForce RTX 30 series cards by between $100 and $500.

VideoCardz was the first to report that the company planned to slash its manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) on the three top-end cards in the range.

According to Tom’s Hardware, Nvidia has now proceeded, making the following changes to the MSRP:

GeForce RTX 3090 Ti — $1,499, down $500 from $1,999

GeForce RTX 3090 — $1,299, down $200 from $1,499

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti — $1,099, down $100 from $

It is understood that the company is slashing prices to get rid of current-generation inventory ahead of its RTX 40 range launch in the coming months.

The MSRP reductions should further reduce graphics card prices, which have already dropped in recent weeks due to the big cryptocurrency crash.

Miners have flooded online marketplaces with used cards and are showing little interest in buying new cards because mining has become less profitable at the current cryptocurrency prices.

The changes have also been evident in the South African market.

The lower-end RTX 3060 now starts at R6,999 on Evetech for the Palit version and R7,199 from Wootware for the Galax model.

That compares very well with Nvidia’s MSRP of $329 (about R5,666) for the RTX 3060, especially considering shipping, taxes, and a profit margin have to be factored in.

At the higher end, the same MSI RTX 3090 model, which cost R41,999 at launch from Evetech, is now priced at R32,999.

Good news about RTX 40 prices

There also appears to be some early good news for the prices of Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 40 series graphics cards.

Nvidia reportedly ordered 5-nanometre wafers for their graphics cards from chip foundry TSMC based on demand before the crypto winter hit.

While the company wanted to cut its order numbers, TSMC has reportedly refused to do so.

Instead, it has only proposed the shipment be pushed back by a quarter or two or that Nvidia find alternative companies to take up the wafers.

The latter seems highly unlikely, but there are several reports that Nvidia is postponing the RTX 40 launch for several months.

With Nvidia’s board partners already buying less RTX 30 stock from the company, it could sit with an oversupply of cards once the RTX 40 lands.

That could mean gamers might get RTX 40 cards for a steal soon after launch — if another crypto bull market doesn’t hit.

Now read: Best 4K monitors in South Africa