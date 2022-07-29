Apple launching processor research centre in Jerusalem

Apple recruitment specialist Elad Wertheimer has announced that the company is opening a research and development site in Jerusalem to develop future Mac processors.

“The site will take part in the flagship projects that we are leading from Israel, first and foremost the development of future processors for the Mac,” Wertheimer said.

Apple moved away from using Intel-based MacBooks when it debuted its in-house M1 chip in November 2020.

Before the shift, Apple had used Intel processors in its laptops for 15 years.

With the latest launch of Apple’s M2 MacBooks, the company removed the last remaining Intel components from their laptops.

Apple’s Jerusalem development site will mark the third of its kind in Israel.

The tech giant’s two other sites are in Herzliya and Haifa, The Times of Israel reported.

The Haifa development centre launched in 2012, while the Herzliya site opened its doors in 2015.

Apple hardware technologies senior vice president Johny Srouji told Globes that the company’s Israeli team played a central role in developing the premium version of the M1 processor.

Apple employs approximately 2,000 people in Israel.