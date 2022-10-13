Overclocked RTX 4090 hits highest-ever GPU clock speed

Overclockers on TecLab OC’s team in Brazil achieved a record-breaking graphics processing unit (GPU) clock speed of 3.45GHz using Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, Video Cardz reports.

However, performance degraded at such high speeds, resulting in the team reducing the clock speed before running benchmarks.

The team — sponsored by Galax — used the graphics card company’s upcoming version of the GeForce RTX 4090 SG (Serious Gaming) to achieve the feat.

TecLab OC’s team first had to remove the GPU’s power limit controller, install the liquid nitrogen cooling system, and add voltage probes to analyse the card’s behaviour before starting the overclocking process.

With just the GPU’s stock quad-fan cooling system, they could overclock it to an impressive 3.075GHz.

However, with higher voltages and some liquid nitrogen cooling, the GPU hit 3.45GHz, with memory data transfer speeds reaching 24 gigatransfers per second.

The card started showing performance degradation at such high speeds, and the team lowered the clock speed to between 3.27GHz and 3.36GHz for benchmarking.

Even when toned down, the GPU broke five benchmark records, including the highest benchmark scores in 3DMark, Fire Strike Ultra, 3DMark Port Royal, and Unigine Superposition 8.

The card ran with a Core i9-12900KS CPU, DDR5-5400 memory, and a Corsair 1600W power supply unit.