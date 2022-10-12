Microsoft launches new Surface Pro, Surface Laptop

Microsoft has launched the latest generation of its Surface hardware, including the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 2+.

It also announced a slew of new Microsoft Accessories and creator tools in Microsoft 365, Edge, and Bing.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 features a 2880 x 1920-pixel PixelSense Flow display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a 1080p front-facing camera, and a choice of 12th-gen Intel or Microsoft SQ 3 processors.

The tablet is available with 5G connectivity, with these models being limited to Microsoft’s SQ 3 processor and 8GB or 16GB of RAM.

Surface Pro 9 Intel-based models don’t have cellular connectivity but add a 32GB option to the RAM configuration choices.

“In either case, you’re getting the same iconic Surface Pro form, great performance, all-day battery life and Secured-core capabilities,” Microsoft said.

It also features Microsoft’s custom upgraded G6 chip for “optimal inking”.

The Surface Laptop 5 is only Intel-based, giving consumers the choice of a 12th-gen Core i5 or 12th-gen Core i7 processor for the 13.5-inch model.

On the other hand, the 15-inch model is only available with Intel’s more powerful i7-1255U processor.

It is available with a choice of 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations.

The 13.5-inch model features a 2256 x 1504-pixel display, while the 15-inch variation has a 2496 x 1664-pixel resolution.

Microsoft said both the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 feature all-day battery life. It hasn’t announced South African pricing, but both devices start at $999 (R18,269, excl. VAT).

The tech giant also launched its latest desktop-style Surface device — the Surface Studio 2+.

Microsoft said the Surface Studio 2+ features 50%-faster CPU performance and improved graphics. It packs an 11th-gen Intel i7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU with 6GB of video memory.

The Surface Studio 2+ is limited in configuration options, only offering one model with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Pricing for the Surface Studio 2+ starts at $4,299 (R78,615, excl. VAT).

Microsoft also launched several new creator tools — including Microsoft Create and Clipchamp — and Microsoft accessories.

Surface Pro 9

Surface Laptop 5

Surface Studio 2+