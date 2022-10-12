Microsoft launches new Surface Pro, Surface Laptop

12 October 2022

Microsoft has launched the latest generation of its Surface hardware, including the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 2+.

It also announced a slew of new Microsoft Accessories and creator tools in Microsoft 365, Edge, and Bing.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 features a 2880 x 1920-pixel PixelSense Flow display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a 1080p front-facing camera, and a choice of 12th-gen Intel or Microsoft SQ 3 processors.

The tablet is available with 5G connectivity, with these models being limited to Microsoft’s SQ 3 processor and 8GB or 16GB of RAM.

Surface Pro 9 Intel-based models don’t have cellular connectivity but add a 32GB option to the RAM configuration choices.

“In either case, you’re getting the same iconic Surface Pro form, great performance, all-day battery life and Secured-core capabilities,” Microsoft said.

It also features Microsoft’s custom upgraded G6 chip for “optimal inking”.

The Surface Laptop 5 is only Intel-based, giving consumers the choice of a 12th-gen Core i5 or 12th-gen Core i7 processor for the 13.5-inch model.

On the other hand, the 15-inch model is only available with Intel’s more powerful i7-1255U processor.

It is available with a choice of 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations.

The 13.5-inch model features a 2256 x 1504-pixel display, while the 15-inch variation has a 2496 x 1664-pixel resolution.

Microsoft said both the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 feature all-day battery life. It hasn’t announced South African pricing, but both devices start at $999 (R18,269, excl. VAT).

The tech giant also launched its latest desktop-style Surface device — the Surface Studio 2+.

Microsoft said the Surface Studio 2+ features 50%-faster CPU performance and improved graphics. It packs an 11th-gen Intel i7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU with 6GB of video memory.

The Surface Studio 2+ is limited in configuration options, only offering one model with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Pricing for the Surface Studio 2+ starts at $4,299 (R78,615, excl. VAT).

Microsoft also launched several new creator tools — including Microsoft Create and Clipchamp — and Microsoft accessories.

