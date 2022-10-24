Nvidia could launch a GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU — report

Hardware specifications posted by reputable industry leaker Harukaze5719 suggest that Nvidia could launch a GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile graphics processing unit (GPU), Tom’s Hardware reports.

The hardware leaker shared the Ada Lovelace dies that will allegedly power Nvidia’s next-gen laptop GPUs.

If Harukaze5719’s claim that a GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile GPU is in the works is correct, it will be the first time the manufacturer has included the GeForce RTX xx90 model number in its mobile segment.

According to the leak, five new Nvidia GeForce RTX 40xx models will come to the company’s mobile segment.

These include a 4060, 4060 Ti, 4070, 4080 Ti, and the top-tier 4090. Brief specifications for each are provided in the table below.

GeForce RTX 40-Series Mobile specifications Card GPU GPU ID TDP (W) GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile AD103 GN21-X11 175 GeForce RTX 4080 Ti Mobile AD104 GN21-X9 175 GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile AD106 GN21-X6 140 GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Mobile AD107 GN21-X4 Not specified GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile AD107 GN21-X2 Not specified

Each is powered by a different Ada Lovelace die. However, power consumption figures are still unknown for Nvidia lower-tier 40-series mobile GPUs.

The lower-specced 4060 and 4060 Ti will feature Ada Lovelace’s AD107 die, while the AD107 die powers the 4070.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have enough details on AD106 or AD107 to know how fast or slow the GeForce RTX 4060 (Ti) Mobile and GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile will be,” Tom’s Hardware said.

However, they are all expected to pack a noticeable performance upgrade over their GeForce RTX 30-series counterparts.

