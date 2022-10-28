Nvidia wants melted 4090 GPUs returned for analysis

Some partner-manufactured GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards have a flaw causing the 16-pin power adapter to melt, and Nvidia is calling for all affected cards to be returned for analysis.

According to an Igor’s Lab post, Nvidia sent a briefing to all card manufacturing partners on Thursday, 27 October 2022, asking for affected cards to be shipped to its headquarters for analysis.

“All damaged cards need to be sent directly to HQ for failure analysis, this is first time… Even a few years ago when 2080 Ti got issue with Micron, they didn’t do this,” Igor’s Lab quoted a source close to the matter as saying.

The 16-pin 12VHPWR power adapter is said to come from Astron and connects the card, and four eight-pin power feeds from an ATX 3.0 power supply.

The connector supports up to 600W of power.

A Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 owner who shared pictures of the partially melted adapter on Reddit has since been sent a replacement card.

The damaged GPU was sent to Nvidia for analysis. The cause of the problem is yet to be determined.

Still, several people have speculated causes, including bending the connector at too tight an angle, a poorly seated connection, the internal wires being too close together, or bad soldering.

Nvidia hasn’t released an official statement on the issues beyond saying that it is investigating reports.