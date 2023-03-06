Apple to launch an M3-powered iMac in 2023

With Apple gearing up to unveil new laptops and desktops, the company will reportedly launch an M3-powered iMac in 2023, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports.

The Cupertino-based tech company’s next iMac is at an advanced stage of development, and Apple is currently conducting production tests of the desktop PC.

“We also know that Apple has developed the next iMac on the same timeline as the M3 chip, so I’d expect it to be one of the company’s first M3-based machines,” he said.

The next iMac will come in the same 24-inch screen size as the current model and will be available in blue, silver, pink, and orange.

Gurman also notes that some of the computer’s internals are redesigned and relocated, and the manufacturing process to attach the stand has changed.

The new iMacs won’t ship until the second half of 2023 at the earliest, as they aren’t expected to enter mass production for at least three months.

Aside from the new iMacs, Apple will likely launch three new Macs this year, including a 15-inch MacBook Air, an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, and the first Mac Pros with the company’s in-house chips.

The Mac Pro will feature the M2 Ultra, which will provide up to 24 CPU cores, 76 graphics cores, and the ability to pack up to 192GB of RAM into the machine.

The 15-inch MacBook Air will likely feature an Apple M2 chip, while the updated 13-inch model could be upgraded to an M3 processor.