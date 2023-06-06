AMD Ryzen 8000 launch date revealed

AMD has laid out its latest desktop processor rollout roadmap that includes the planned release schedule and teases about the performance of its upcoming AMD Ryzen 8000 processors.

Tom’s Hardware reports the company recently held a Meet the Experts webcast with its retail channel vendors.

A slide shown during the event revealed that the AMD Ryzen 8000 chips are scheduled to launch in 2024 and will be based on Zen 5 architecture.

In addition to CPU improvements, they will feature an incremental graphics update to the Navi 3.5 architecture.

The thermal design power (TDP) of the workstation/value server chips will range from 65W to 170W.

For reference, the latest entry-level 7000 series chip — the Ryzen 7 5600 — has a TDP of 65W, while the top-end Ryzen 9 7950X3D — has a TDP of 120W.

The Ryzen 8000 chips will use the same AM5 socket introduced with the Ryzen 7000 series.

More good news is that AMD plans to continue using this socket until at least 2026, as the company designed the socket to support annual core and graphics updates for some time.

AMD promised the Ryzen 8000 would deliver top-notch performance-per-watt, advancing its lead in power efficiency in all segments.

Tom’s Hardware said previous roadmaps showed the Ryzen 8000 processors are codenamed “Granite Ridge” for the desktop versions and “Strix Points” for the mobile range.

The line-up will feature up to 16 Zen 5 CPU scores across two chipsets.