Building a R30,000 gaming PC

PC gamers in South Africa can build a powerful gaming rig capable of 1080p gaming at up to 144 frames per second (FPS), with an impressive monitor and the necessary gaming peripherals, for under R30,000.

MyBroadband investigated what kind of gaming rig we could assemble with a budget of R30,000 in South Africa.

Our build comes in R35 under budget and includes an FHD 27-inch LG gaming monitor, a Corsair Ironclaw gaming mouse, a wired mechanical Logitech gaming keyboard, and a Logitech headset.

Regarding gaming capabilities, the graphics processing unit (GPU) is arguably the most critical component of the build. It was also the most expensive.

We chose the Palit GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Dual GPU, available from Wootware for R7,499.

It features 8GB of GDDR6 video memory, a 1,410Mhz core clock, and can support a resolution of up to 7,680×4,320 at 60Hz.

Although the GPU is the powerhouse behind the visual performance of a gaming rig, a suitable central processing unit (CPU) is essential.

We paired the Palit GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Dual with an AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU to avoid bottlenecks and ensure solid performance. The processor is available for R5,299 from Wootware.

According to PC Builds, the combination is well-balanced and will ensure crisp performance without either component bottlenecking the other.

The CPU is cooled by a Deepcool AK400WH cooler, which is available from Evetech for R599.

The GPU and CPU are combined with 32GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4 memory. The RAM is made up of two 16GB sticks, with the set costing R1,899.

Of course, a motherboard that can support the above components is critical, and we selected the Gigabyte A620M Gaming X motherboard from Wootware for R2,899.

It should be noted that the CPU cooler may require a separately mounting adaptor to fit the motherboard.

For storage, we selected a 500GB Kingston SSD to serve as the boot drive.

The rig only is estimated to draw around 410W of power. However, we opted for a 600W Cooler Master Elite V3 PSU to allow for future upgrades.

The required peripherals

As we aimed to build the best bang-for-buck build capable of running high-end games at 1080p and up to 144 frames per second, we opted for the 27-inch LG UltraGear FHD monitor with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz to make the most of the experience.

The monitor was the second-most expensive component included in the build at R5,782, with only the GPU costing more. It supports AMD FreeSync and is Nvidia G-Sync compatible, with a one-millisecond response time.

We went with Logitech’s G413 SE wired mechanical keyboard for R1,299. The company doesn’t specify the type of switches used but describes them as “gaming-grade tactile mechanical switches”. Reviewers have found that the keyboard uses cheap-feeling Longhua switches.

The full-sized keyboard features heat and wear-resistant PBT keycaps, and although it lacks flashy RGB lighting, it has white LEDs to illuminate the keyboard.

For the mouse, we opted for the Corsair Ironclaw RGB. It has seven programmable buttons and is equipped with a custom DPI precision optical sensor with 1 DPI resolution steps up to 18,000 DPI.

Regarding sound, we went with Logitech’s G332 gaming headset for R997.

A breakdown of the components and pricing of our R30,000 gaming rig is provided in the table below.

Specification Parts Price Case Gamdias Aura GC3 R749.00 Motherboard Gigabyte A620M Gaming X R2,899.00 CPU AMD Ryzen 5 7600X R5,299.00 CPU Cooling Deepcool AK400 WH R599.00 RAM Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB (2 x 16GB) R1,899.00 GPU Palit GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Dual 8GB R7,499.00 Storage Kingston NV2 500GB NVMe internal SSD R649.00 Power supply Cooler Master Elite V3 600W R1,025.00 Peripherals Gaming mouse Corsair Ironclaw RGB Gaming Mouse R1,269.00 Gaming keyboard Logitech G413 SE Mechanical Wired Gaming Keyboard R1,299.00 Headset Logitech G332 Gaming Headset R997.00 Monitor LG 27GL650F-B UltraGear 27-inch Full HD 144Hz R5,782.00 Total R29,965.00

