Apple could launch revamped iMac this month

Apple could unveil a refreshed iMac before the end of October 2023, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports.

According to Gurman, the company hasn’t refreshed the iMac since Apple launched the M1 version in April 2021, over 900 days ago.

He said that according to his sources, the company is planning a Mac-centered product launch later this month.

“A new iMac is finally on the way. The company has been readying the updated 24-inch iMac — a model that could be out soon,” said Gurman.

“I’m told that Apple is planning a Mac-centered product launch around the end of this month. That could be its chance to announce this model.”

He said another indication that new iMac and MacBook Pro models could be coming is the short supply of these products at Apple’s retail stores.

Customers who try to order one of these products through Apple’s website receive notifications that several configurations won’t ship until mid-November 2023.

“That several-week delay is a clear sign that something is about to happen,” said Gurman.

“I believe the Mac announcement will take place on either the 30th or 31st of this month.”

He noted that while Apple updated its MacBook Pros in early 2023, an additional update the same year is “unusual, but not inconceivable”.

