Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 dominates Apple A17 Bionic in early benchmarks

Qualcomm announced its latest smartphone SoC — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 — on Tuesday, 24 October 2023, and benchmark tests have revealed that its performance matches and even outperforms Apple’s A17 Bionic.

GSMArena put the chip through the ringer with various benchmark tests and compared its results to the A17 Bionic-powered iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In GeekBench 6, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 lost to Apple’s A17 bionic in single-core scoring, with the Qualcomm chip achieving a score of 2,329, compared to the A17 Bionic’s 2,926.

However, multi-core GeekBench 6 and AnTuTu 10 scores paint a different picture.

The Qualcomm chip scored 7,501 in multi-core testing on GeekBench 6, while the A17 Bionic-powered iPhone 15 Pro Max scored 7,237.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 wiped the floor with Apple’s A17 Bionic in AnTuTu testing, achieving a score of 2,139,281, while the Apple chip scored 1,487,203.

AnTuTu is an all-in-one benchmark designed to run tests on a device’s CPU, GPU, memory, and storage.

The new Qualcomm chip features a 1:5:2 core arrangement, featuring one large “Prime core”, five medium-sized “Performance” cores, and two smaller “Efficiency” cores.

The large core is a 3.3GHz Arm Cortex X4. Qualcomm didn’t specify any other CPU core model numbers.

However, it did say that three of the five medium cores run at 3.2GHz, with the two others running at 3.0GHz. The smaller efficiency cores run at 2.3GHz.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has a 1:5:2 core arrangement, with one large “Prime” core, five medium “Performance” cores, and two small “Efficiency” cores.

While the company specified that the large core is a 3.3GHz Arm Cortex X4, it didn’t confirm any other CPU core model numbers.

The chip is built on a 4nm process, and Qualcomm says its CPU performance is 30% faster and 20% more efficient, while GPU performance is 25% faster and 25% more efficient.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has already made its way to powerful flagship smartphones, with Xiaomi unveiling its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Xiaomi 14 Pro in late October 2023.

The chip is combined with either 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 16GB of RAM and a choice of 512GB or 1TB of storage.