First Apple M3 benchmarks revealed

The first public benchmarks of Apple’s new M3 chip have surfaced online, Macrumors reports.

The publication has spotted results recorded on the new Apple chip in the Geekbench 6 database on 1 November 2023.

The standard M3 chip boasts an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 16-core AI Neural Engine, supporting up to 24GB of unified memory.

Among its major improvements over the M2 is the addition of hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading, which could be a boon as Apple attempts to make inroads in gaming.

Out of the nine test results available at the time of publication, the chip’s average single-core score was 3,033, while the multi-core score average was 11,613.

The regular M2 chip boasts a single-core score of about 2,600, while its multi-core scores typically achieve around 9,700.

That means the M3 chip is roughly 20% faster than the M2.

The M1 chips benchmarked on Geekbench 6 have typically achieved a single-core score of around 2,300 and multi-core scores of 8,300.

The latter correlates with Apple’s claim of a 30% increase between the M3 and M1 family when it unveiled the new chip and the first devices it will be shipped in during its Scary Fast event on 30 October 2023.

The system identifier “Mac 15,3” suggests that the tests originated from either a new 14-inch MacBook Pro or iMac.

The M3 chip tested is the standard model and not the more powerful Pro or Max versions, for which no benchmarks had yet been published by the time of publication.

Now read: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 dominates Apple A17 Bionic in early benchmarks