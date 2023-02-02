Become a full-stack software developer with funding from Code College

Start 2023 on the right foot with a bursary from leading Coding Bootcamp provider Code College.

It does this through an Income Share Agreement (ISA) – a financial contract where a person agrees to pay a portion of their future income to a lender in exchange for funds or services now.

The lender (Code College) gets a share of the borrower’s income until a predetermined amount is reached or a specified period has passed.

This makes things easier for you as a graduate, as you only pay back loans once you are employed, and the amount you pay depends on your income, rather than a fixed interest amount.

Code College’s success is proven by its success stories – for example, in 2015, Xolani enrolled in a Code College Java Bootcamp and is now one of the education provider’s highest-earning alumni to date.

Here’s how he did it.

Success story

Xolani’s mother was a domestic worker whose employers paid for his school fees.

He matriculated in 2014 with a University exemption but opted not to go that route, even if he got a SASSA loan, as it would take too long for him to start earning a salary.

Instead, Xolani turned to Code College.

Xolani was invited to Code College for an interview and aptitude test – which he passed with flying colours – so Code College decided to offer him the option to study now and only pay back once he found employment.

As Code College had expected, Xolani was one of the top students in the class. He was also one of the first students to get a job, and he quickly started paying back his studies.

The education provider always kept in touch with Xolani, and he stayed involved as a Code College ambassador, student advisor, and mentor, which can be seen in some of Code College’s videos.

Code College tracked his career growth with great interest and did not expect him to pay anything during patches of unemployment in his career.

Five years after completing his Java Bootcamp, Xolani proudly showed Code College his job contract when he broke through six-figure earnings per annum.

He is currently Code College’s highest-earning alumnus to date and works as a Full-Stack Java Developer at a well-known bank in South Africa.

Here’s how to apply for Code College’s ISA

If you have completed Matric recently with a reasonable average in all your subjects, you can send Code College your academic results.

You will then be invited for an interview and an aptitude test, and based on the outcome of these, you may be offered ISA funding.

Code College’s confidence in you being able to find employment after attending its developer course is reflected in the ISA agreement – so you don’t have to pay back your funding until you have an income.

Read more about Code College’s success stories