Microsoft Surface Pro 9 – The most powerful Surface Pro ever

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is the ultimate 2-in-1 device, boasting incredible performance and versatility that makes it perfect for creatives and professionals working on-the-go.

Featuring a stylish, ultra-light design and multiple form factors, the Surface Pro 9 can adapt to any situation or task.

In all use cases, you’ll benefit from its impressive performance – which provides a 50% boost over the Pro 8.

We outline the Microsoft Surface Pro 9’s standout features below.

Unmatched flexibility and utility

The Surface Pro 9 raises the bar for 2-in-1 devices, catering to all your needs at home, in the office, and while travelling.

Key to this is the iconic kickstand that Surface devices have become well known for, allowing the Pro 9 to be used either as a laptop or a tablet.

Thanks to the kickstand’s full-friction hinge and magnetic attachments that deliver 165 degrees of movement, you can also use your Surface Pro 9 in many different form factors.

After adjusting the Pro 9 to your preferred position, you can fully utilise its 13-inch touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate and support for the Slim Pen 2 – designed to offer natural feedback with a pen-and-paper feel.

This focus on creating an excellent feel is also reflected in the Surface Pro 9’s build quality, with its anodised aluminium body making it ultra-light yet strong.

In South Africa, the Surface Pro 9 comes bundled with a typecover. Colour options that the device is available in includes; sapphire, platinum and graphite.

Upgraded performance

Complementing the elegant design is an impressive set of hardware, headlined by a powerful 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor.

This CPU can be paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1TB removable SSD to deliver high-end performance in all situations.

Microsoft has ensured you can work for longer without recharging the Surface Pro 9, too, thanks to a long-lasting battery that provides up to 15.5 hours of usage.

When you do run low on power, the Surface Pro 9’s 60W power supply makes charging quick and easy.

On the communication front, Microsoft has fitted an HD camera with AI-powered features like auto framing and portrait blur, you’ll enjoy superior video calls with clients and colleagues.

Choose the Surface Pro 9

The Surface Pro 9 offers the ultimate 2-in-1 package that will keep you working efficiently no matter where or what you’re doing.

Click here to learn more about the Surface Pro 9.