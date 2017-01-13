Facebook down for many users

Facebook users are reporting problems accessing the social media service.
While the platform works for some, certain pages cannot be accessed – with an error message being displayed in their place.
Others reported on Twitter that they cannot access the platform at all.
At the time of writing, there was a spike in reports on downdetector.co.za stating that Facebook was down.
