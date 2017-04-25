Facebook changes the way related articles work

Facebook is testing related articles which might appear before you read an article shared in your news feed.

Related articles were launched in 2013 to “help people discover new articles they may find interesting about the same topic”.

These related articles used to load after people clicked on an article in their news feed, but will now appear before you read an article.

“These additional articles, which appear for topics many people are talking about on Facebook, will appear in a unit below the link,” said Facebook.

“That should provide people easier access to additional perspectives and information, including articles by third-party fact-checkers.”

Now read: Facebook can make you hate your friends