Google Classroom open to all

Google account holders can now create lessons in Google Classroom, the company announced.

Google Classroom lets teachers and learners teach or attend classes, manage assignments, and collaborate.

Google listed several case studies of how the service was used during its pilot phase, including virtual adult education classes in graphic design.

“Tony Vincent tweeted an invitation for a free online class teaching graphic design with Google Drawings. He enrolled 75 educators across the US, Australia, Greece, and South Africa,” said Google.

For six weeks, Vincent posted instructional videos to Classroom. Students then had a week to post their assignments and get feedback from Vincent and other students.

Vincent’s classes are an example of the type of lessons created with Google Classroom.

Those testing the software also created classes for adult education, hobbies, and after-school programmes, said Google.