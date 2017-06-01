Sigfox IoT through SqwidNet – It just works

SqwidNet is currently rolling out an extensive Internet-of-Things (IoT) network in South Africa, which will cover 85% of the population within the next year.

SqwidNet’s Sigfox IoT network offers services from as little as R8 per device per year, with prices going up to a maximum of R112 per device per year.

MyBroadband recently tested SqwidNet’s Sigfox IoT network, using a Sens’it device.

Sens’it lets users track various measurements through an IoT network, including temperature and humidity, when a door opens, vibration, and magnetism close to the device.

To set up the device using a web interface was a breeze, and it only needed the device’s unique ID.

After that, information was sent from the Sens’it device to the Sigfox network, and was immediately available through the Sens’it web interface and mobile app.

All the Sens’it functions worked as promised. In short: the Sigfox Sens’it device and SqwidNet just worked.

The ease of use, simplicity, and affordability of the IoT platform shows why it has the potential to change the way companies and governments operate.

Sigfox Sens’it Test

The images below show how to set up and use the Sigfox Sens’it IoT device.

Sigfox Sens’it box, with the device inside.

Switch on the Sens’it device, and select the mode you want to track.

Start the tracking process by entering the device’s unique ID in the Sens’it online portal.

You now receive data through the online portal (Temperature, Magnetism, and Light shown below).

Sigfox Sens’it Video