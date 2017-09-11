YouTube launches variable speed playback on mobile

YouTube has launched variable speed playback for mobile, which allows users to speed up or slow down videos in the YouTube app on iOS and Android.

Playback speed can be adjusted from 0.25x (quarter speed) to 2x (double speed) in the overflow menu of the player controls.

YouTube said the most used speed setting on the web is 1.25x, followed by 1.5x.

“Speed watching is the new speed listening, which was the new speed reading, especially when consuming long lectures or interviews,” said YouTube.

“But variable speed isn’t just useful for skimming through content to save time, it can also be an important tool for investigating finer details.”

