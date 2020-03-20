Facebook dark mode is here

Facebook will roll out its dark mode feature to the majority of users from today.

The feature has been available to a limited number of users since January as part of Facebook’s plan to test and refine the new design.

“Starting today, the majority of people on Facebook will have access to the new desktop design,” Facebook confirmed to TechCrunch.

Users will receive a notification asking them if they would like to try the redesign. They will also be able to activate the new Facebook design by clicking on the “Settings” drop-down arrow and selecting “See New Facebook.”

There will then be an option in the same drop-down menu which will allow users to switch been dark mode and the traditional colour scheme.

To deactivate the new design, users can navigate to the same menu and select “Switch to Classic Facebook.”

Other changes

The new dark mode is part of a wider Facebook redesign that the company announced last year and began testing in October.

Another primary feature that Facebook has included in its redesign is a tabbed home screen which makes it easier to navigate between Groups, Marketplace, Watch, and other categories.

These sections are now found as small icons in the top bar of the social media platform, as well as in their traditional position in the left sidebar.

Facebook has also made it easier to create Events, Pages, Groups, and more on the home page – and users will be able to see a preview of how these will look on mobile.

Facebook to share coronavirus news

Facebook recently announced it will place coronavirus news at the top of users’ feeds from reliable sources such as the WHO in an attempt to fight against the spread of fake news.

This feature is expected to be implemented today and will include content by academics and celebrities.

It will include tips and best practices from the WHO and other health organisations, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.

WhatsApp has also launched a coronavirus information page for health workers, educators, and local governments with information about how best to use the platform during the coronavirus pandemic.

