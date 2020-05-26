Dark mode comes to Google.com

Google has begun testing a dark mode for its Search page on Android devices, Softpedia News reports.

Dark mode is available on a number of operating systems, including Android, iOS, and Windows 10, and Google has continued to offer this functionality throughout its platforms by rolling out the interface option to its web search page.

According to the report, dark mode is currently available on Google.com for Android users who navigate to the web page using the mobile Chrome browser.

It is currently only available under an experimental flag, but will reportedly launch for all mobile users once the testing period is complete.

“As for the reason the company is using a flag in Chrome to test this feature, it’s most likely because Google wants to enable the dark mode as long as the same settings are used on the operating system,” Softpedia News said.

It is unclear whether this dark mode for the Google Search page will be available for desktop users.

The launch of dark mode support for mobile users will improve the experience for users who enable dark mode in their Android 10 operating system, allowing Google.com to serve the dark mode version of its web page to these users.

Advert crackdown

In addition to offering an improved interface for its search web page, Google has also been working on new features for its Chrome browser which aims to crack down on resource-heavy adverts.

The company said there is a small percentage of adverts on the Internet which consume a heavy amount of resources without the user being aware of the increased load.

“In order to save our users’ batteries and data plans, and provide them with a good experience on the web, Chrome will limit the resources a display ad can use before the user interacts with the ad,” Google said.

When an advert reaches the limit defined by Google for resource consumption, it will be replaced with a notice that informs the user it has been disabled for using too many resources.

Advertisements which exceed this limit include cryptojacking scripts and other malicious advertising programs.

Google said it would block target adverts which use 4MB of network data or 15 seconds of CPU usage in any 30-second period, or 60 seconds of total CPU usage.

It is important to note that only 0.3% of adverts exceed this threshold, although they account for 27% of network data used by ads and 28% of all ad CPU usage.

Now read: eBay port scans Windows PCs that visit its website