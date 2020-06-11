Twitter will ask users to read articles before retweeting

Twitter Inc. will prompt some users to click links to other websites before retweeting them, part of an effort to discourage the spread of misinformation and foster more thoughtful communication on its social network.

“Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it,” the company said in a tweet Wednesday. The prompt will only apply to Twitter users on the Android mobile operating system for now.

The San Francisco-based company is experimenting with other ways to improve user interactions on the service — it’s also running a test where it will ask users to reconsider before they send vulgar tweets.

Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey promoted the feature with a tweet of his own. “Did you read the article you’re about to spread?” he posted along with the announcement.

At least one high-profile user likes the idea: Tesla Inc. and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, whom Dorsey has said is his favorite tweeter. “Great point,” Musk tweeted Wednesday in response to Dorsey’s post. “Many articles are retweeted based on headlines that don’t match the content.”

