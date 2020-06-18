Microsoft wants its Edge browser to be a powerful PDF reader

Microsoft has detailed a number of features coming to its new Chromium-based Edge Internet browser which will greatly improve the experience of reading PDF files in the application.

In a roadmap detailing upcoming features for the browser, Microsoft has outlined its plan to make Edge a powerful PDF reader in addition to an Internet browser.

“Over the course of last year, we worked hard on building a powerful PDF reader that fulfils the needs of compatibility, reliability and security for you and your organization,” Microsoft said.

Current PDF features within Microsoft Edge include the following:

Fill PDF forms

Ink on PDF files with colours of your choice

Create highlights for different file segments

View PDFs in dark mode

Protected PDF and permissions support

Accessibility support

Read aloud

Microsoft added that PDF features under development for the browser include:

Smoother scroll experience

Table of contents

Highlight mode

Text notes

Sensitivity labels for protected files

Digital signatures

Accessibility improvements

Microsoft said it is actively accepting feedback from users regarding which features they find important in browser-based PDF readers.

The Chromium-based version of the Edge Internet browser is now available for users on Windows and Mac, and it is rolling out to Windows 10 users through Windows Update.

It is based on the Chromium web engine, which is the same framework that Google Chrome is built on, although Microsoft’s browser includes a number of unique features, such as support for 4K Netflix playback.

Microsoft has also recently ramped up its efforts to convert Chrome users to its new Edge browser.

The company has added an advertisement for its Edge Internet browser to the Windows 10 start menu which will appear when a Windows 10 user searches their system for an alternative browser, including Google Chrome.

It also shows a fullscreen splash page advertising the newly-installed Edge browser after Windows 10 users download the latest update.

If Windows 10 users had previously unpinned the Edge browser from their taskbar or uninstalled the browser, they will need to so again after downloading this update.

