Chromium Edge rolls out through Windows Update

Microsoft’s new Chromium-based Edge Internet browser has begun rolling out to users through Windows Update.

The refreshed version of Microsoft’s Internet browser is now rolling out for Windows 10 version 1903 and 1909, according to a support page on the company’s website.

The new Microsoft Edge is based on the Chromium web engine, which is the same framework that Google Chrome is built on, although Microsoft’s browser includes a number of unique features, such as support for 4K Netflix playback.

“Microsoft has released a new Chromium-based version of Microsoft Edge. This new version provides best in class compatibility with extensions and websites,” Microsoft said.

“Additionally, this new version provides great support for the latest rendering capabilities, modern web applications, and powerful developer tools across all supported OS platforms.”

After users install the Windows Update, the new version of Microsoft Edge will be pinned to their taskbar.

If the older version of Microsoft Edge is already pinned, it will be replaced.

“By default, most protocols that Microsoft Edge handles will be migrated to the new Microsoft Edge,” Microsoft said.

“Attempts to start the current version of Microsoft Edge will redirect to the new Microsoft Edge.”

“This new Microsoft Edge does not support uninstalling of this update,” the company added.

Converting Chrome users

Microsoft has recently ramped up its efforts to convert Chrome users to its new Edge browser.

The company has added an advertisement for its Edge Internet browser to the Windows 10 start menu which will appear when a Windows 10 user searches their system for an alternative browser, including Google Chrome.

The advert is listed under a “recommendation” subheading which appears when the user searches for the Chrome browser on their system.

If the user selects this advert from the start menu, the Edge browser will be opened if it is installed, and users will be redirected to the Edge download page if it is not.

