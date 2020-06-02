New Microsoft Edge start menu advert targets Chrome users

Microsoft has added a new advertisement for its Edge Internet browser to the Windows 10 start menu, Softpedia News reports.

This new advertisement will appear when a Windows user searches their system for an alternative browser, including Google Chrome.

The advert is listed under a “recommendation” subheading which appears when the user searches for the Chrome browser on their system.

The report noted that this advertisement is only available on certain devices, with some up-to-date Windows 10 PCs not showing the Microsoft Edge recommendation when users search for an alternative browser.

If the user selects this advert from the start menu, the Edge browser will be opened if it is installed, and users will be redirected to the Edge download page if it is not.

The image below shows the location of the Microsoft Edge advert, courtesy of Softpedia News.

Chromium-powered Edge

Microsoft’s recenly-overhauled Edge Internet browser is powered by Google’s Chromium web engine, which also powers Google Chrome.

The new version of Edge was launched in January 2020 after being in beta testing for a year.

Microsoft has said the browser was built “from the ground up” for “world-class compatibility and performance” with enhanced security and privacy features, making it the “only browser optimised for Windows 10”.

The company has also retained Edge’s support for streaming Netflix content in 4K (3,840 x 2,160).

This feature sets it apart from competitors like Chrome and Firefox, which only offer native support for 720p streaming, with extensions capable of adding 1080p streaming capability.

Chrome users who decide to give Microsoft Edge a try will be able to easily import their Chrome bookmarks, history, and autofill data into the new browser.

They will also have access to functionality similar to Google Chrome, including InPrivate browsing – Microsoft Edge’s version of Incognito Mode.

The new version of Edge is available as a standalone download for Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, macOS, iOS, and Android.