Microsoft 365 to end support for Internet Explorer

Microsoft 365 apps and services will end their support for Internet Explorer 11 on 17 August 2021, the tech giant has confirmed.

The exception to this is Microsoft Teams, which will no longer be supported on the browser from 30 November 2020.

After this date, users will either have a worse experience when using these apps and services in Internet Explorer or will be unable to connect to them entirely.

“Customers have been using IE 11 since 2013 when the online environment was much less sophisticated than the landscape today,” explained Microsoft.

“Since then, open web standards and newer browsers—like the new Microsoft Edge—have enabled better, more innovative online experiences.”

“While we know this change will be difficult for some customers, we believe that customers will get the most out of Microsoft 365 when using the new Microsoft Edge.”

Customers’ legacy apps will continue to work

Microsoft noted that while its 365 apps and services will no longer be supported on Internet Explorer, the same is not true of its customers’ own legacy apps.

“Customers have made business-critical investments in IE 11 legacy apps and we respect that those apps are still functioning,” said Microsoft.

It also highlighted the Internet Explorer mode within Microsoft Edge as an optimal solution for customers who need to use both browsers for different apps.

“Customers don’t need an awkward workaround of one browser for some apps and another for other apps,” said Microsoft.

“They can standardize on one browser and seamlessly experience the best of the modern web in one tab while accessing a business-critical legacy IE 11 app in another tab – all housed within the new Microsoft Edge.”

Microsoft also announced it is ending support for the legacy Microsoft Edge desktop app on 9 March 2021.

This means the browser will no longer receive new security updates.

“Apps and sites created for Microsoft Edge Legacy will continue to work in the new Microsoft Edge, but if a compatibility issue does arise, we have our App Assure promise to provide support,” said Microsoft.