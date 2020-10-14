Big redesign for Facebook Messenger

Facebook has unveiled a redesign of its Messenger app – which includes a new logo, default chat colour and new chat themes.

“The new look reflects a shift to the future of messaging – a more dynamic, fun and integrated way to hang out with your favourite people, on your favourite apps and devices,” the company said in a blog post.

Facebook said it would also be adding features like selfie stickers and vanish mode soon, the latter of which will allow users to send private messages that won’t remain in any chat history.

Similar to Snapchat, this will let users share text, photos, or videos that will disappear once they exit the app or return to regular messaging.

The redesign announcement was accompanied by a trailer which showcased some of Messenger’s recently added features – such as its Watch Together viewing parties and dark mode.

The video can be viewed below.

Instagram integration

Facebook recently announced it was integrating messaging across Messenger and Instagram, to allow users on both platforms to communicate with each other.

This feature will initially be rolled out to users in North America.

It will also be bringing a number of Facebook Messenger features to the Instagram DM platform to improve the experience.

These features include the following:

Watch Together – Enjoy watching videos on Facebook Watch, IGTV, Reels (coming soon), TV shows, movies, and more with friends and family during a video call.

Enjoy watching videos on Facebook Watch, IGTV, Reels (coming soon), TV shows, movies, and more with friends and family during a video call. Vanish Mode – Choose a mode where seen messages disappear after they’re seen or when you close the chat.

Choose a mode where seen messages disappear after they’re seen or when you close the chat. Selfie Stickers – Create a series of boomerang stickers with your selfie to use in conversation.

Create a series of boomerang stickers with your selfie to use in conversation. Chat Colours – Personalise your chats with fun colour gradients.

Personalise your chats with fun colour gradients. Custom Emoji Reactions – Create a shortcut of your favourite emojis to react quickly to messages from friends.

Create a shortcut of your favourite emojis to react quickly to messages from friends. Forwarding – Easily share great content with up to five friends or groups.

Easily share great content with up to five friends or groups. Replies – Respond directly to a specific message in your chat and keep the conversation flowing.

Respond directly to a specific message in your chat and keep the conversation flowing. Animated Message Effects – Add visual flair to your message with animated send effects.

Add visual flair to your message with animated send effects. Message Controls – Decide who can message you directly, and who can’t message you at all.

Decide who can message you directly, and who can’t message you at all. Enhanced Reporting and Blocking Updates – Report full conversations in addition to single messages on Instagram, and receive proactive blocking suggestions across Instagram and Messenger when you add your accounts in the new Accounts Center.

Now read: Facebook bans all pages and groups linked to QAnon conspiracy