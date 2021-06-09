5 important things happening in tech today

Yesterday’s Internet outage served as a reminder of the relative vulnerability of the Internet, with content delivery network provider Fastly reporting that the problem was caused by a bug in a software update it deployed.

Apple is working with two Chinese companies on the development of electric car batteries. News also emerged that the company’s newly announced Private Relay feature won’t be coming to South Africa.

Eskom is set to continue load-shedding throughout the week and we have reached 50% of 2020’s total load-shedding figures.

The US Department of Justice has deemed ransomware cyberattacks to be as serious a threat as terrorism is.

A SpaceX competitor has raised $650 million to produce a 3D-printed rocket.

Here is what is happening in the tech world today:

Fastly: Large chunks of the Internet failed to load yesterday due to an outage at Fastly, which hosts a large content delivery network that counts Amazon, Reddit, Spotify, Twitch and Pinterest among its users. Fastly has provided an update on the failure of its service, stating that its latest software deployment contained a bug that could be triggered by a specific customer configuration. The company reported that 85% of its network was impacted by the bug, and that 95% of these were again functional 49 minutes after it discovered the problem.

Apple: The Apple car, first rumored in 2015, could truly be in the works, as Apple is currently in discussions with two Chinese companies about supplying batteries for Apple’s electric car, according to Reuters. As the Worldwide Developers Conference continues, MyBroadband has reported that new privacy changes coming to iCloud subscribers will not be available in South Africa, specifically the IP address masking feature marketed as Private Relay. The company stated that it adheres to government regulations, though it did not say which South African regulations led to the decision.

Eskom: Load-shedding will be implemented for the rest of the week as Eskom struggles to return generating units to service to meet high winter demand. The utility’s emergency generation reserves were also depleted after being used extensively to avoid day-time load-shedding. Stage 2 load-shedding will resume on Wednesday at 10:00 and continue until Sunday 22:00. With 7 more months to go in 2021, Eskom’s own data shows that the amount of load-shedding this year has already reached 50% of the total load-shedding in 2020.

Ransomware: Data encryption hacks known as ransomware are a serious threat, and according to Reuters the US Department of Justice has placed it on the same priority level as terrorism. Ransomware is when a hacker gains access to files on a computer or a network, and prevents users from accessing them, demanding money in return for releasing their data. Microsoft, Amazon, the FBI and various other organisations have become part of the Ransomware Task Force (RTF) aimed at advising governments on this. Storage company Adata reported yesterday that it was hit by a ransomware attack. According to an April 2021 report by Sophos, the cost of fixing an attack can be as expensive as the ransom itself, with the South African average recovery cost per attack being over R6 million.

Space: SpaceX competitor Relativity space has announced that it raised $650 million with which it plans to challenge the superiority of Elon Musk’s space company. The capital will reportedly be used to create a 3D-printed rocket, which Relativity Space expects to be able to have more cargo capacity than the Falcon 9 rocket of SpaceX. The company was founded in 2015 by two ex-Blue Origin and SpaceX veterans, according to Forbes.

Now read: Best fibre ISP in South Africa revealed